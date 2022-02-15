Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Natuzzi stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.70. The company had a trading volume of 10,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,741. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53. The firm has a market cap of $128.36 million, a PE ratio of -50.87 and a beta of 1.68. Natuzzi has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11.

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $120.03 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natuzzi in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Natuzzi by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Natuzzi by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the second quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

