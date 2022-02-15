$100.40 Million in Sales Expected for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to announce sales of $100.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.89 million and the lowest is $100.00 million. Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $115.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $410.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $405.00 million to $419.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $431.35 million, with estimates ranging from $422.96 million to $446.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 32.47%.

MBIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $32.67 to $36.67 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:MBIN traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.68. The company had a trading volume of 41,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,370. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.43. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $33.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.50%.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, COO Michael J. Dunlap sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,159,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,758,000 after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 784,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,797,000 after acquiring an additional 26,633 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,381,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the period. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

