Omni (OMNI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.59 Million

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $534.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for $2.83 or 0.00006488 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Omni has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.06 or 0.00293597 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00013759 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000997 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Omni Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,318 coins and its circulating supply is 563,002 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

