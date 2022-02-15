Rupiah Token Market Cap Reaches $13.70 Million (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Rupiah Token has a total market capitalization of $13.70 million and $365,760.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rupiah Token has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00037679 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00105245 BTC.

About Rupiah Token

Rupiah Token is a coin. It launched on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,347,997,094 coins. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper . The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Rupiah Token Coin Trading

