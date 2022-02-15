Katalyo Price Hits $0.0709 on Major Exchanges (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last week, Katalyo has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Katalyo has a market cap of $758,709.02 and $5.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0709 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00044033 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.66 or 0.06927853 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,488.61 or 0.99707777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00048375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00048448 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006153 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

