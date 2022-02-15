Analysts Expect First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $176.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) will post $176.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $176.55 million to $176.86 million. First Hawaiian posted sales of $173.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $736.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $730.80 million to $739.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $807.74 million, with estimates ranging from $803.91 million to $813.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Hawaiian.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FHB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Compass Point downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

FHB stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.79. 434,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,139. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.06. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Hawaiian (FHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.