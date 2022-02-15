Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $311.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.07 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded down $6.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.60. 507,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.62. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $187.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 86.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.86.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $188,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 38,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.36, for a total value of $6,959,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,903,633. 2.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Omnicell stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

