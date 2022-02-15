NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.200-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NorthWestern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays lowered shares of NorthWestern from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.33.

NWE traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.63. The company had a trading volume of 309,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,530. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.49. NorthWestern has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $70.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 67.03%.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $165,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NorthWestern by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,972,000 after buying an additional 63,708 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,834 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

