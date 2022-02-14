Brokerages Set Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) PT at $75.45

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.45.

STN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of Stantec stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.69. 72,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.25. Stantec has a 12 month low of $37.16 and a 12 month high of $58.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 16.8% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,117,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,929,000 after purchasing an additional 161,041 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in Stantec by 10.5% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 55,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Stantec by 11.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stantec during the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Stantec by 30.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,236,000 after purchasing an additional 89,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

