Brokerages Set Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) PT at $75.45

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.45.
STN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.
Shares of Stantec stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.69. 72,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.25. Stantec has a 12 month low of $37.16 and a 12 month high of $58.50.
Stantec Company Profile
Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.
