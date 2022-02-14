WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$184.33.

WSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on WSP Global to C$209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins increased their price target on WSP Global from C$171.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of WSP traded up C$0.65 on Monday, reaching C$161.91. The stock had a trading volume of 211,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,026. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$174.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$167.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.03 billion and a PE ratio of 45.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$109.69 and a twelve month high of C$187.94.

In related news, Director Pierre Shoiry sold 6,200 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$180.11, for a total value of C$1,116,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500,073 shares in the company, valued at C$90,068,148.03. Also, Senior Officer Mark Naysmith sold 10,775 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total value of C$1,918,596.50. Insiders sold 65,185 shares of company stock valued at $11,619,551 over the last quarter.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

