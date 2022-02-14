BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, a growth of 144.7% from the January 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the second quarter valued at $40,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 116.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 103.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 42.1% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BOE stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $11.53. 126,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,086. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $12.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

