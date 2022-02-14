Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, an increase of 172.9% from the January 15th total of 10,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition by 20.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition by 126.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 798,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 446,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition by 3.2% during the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.76 during midday trading on Monday. 11,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,678. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. Fortress Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

