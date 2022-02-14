Short Interest in Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Rises By 158.2%

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,600 shares, an increase of 158.2% from the January 15th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of GLQ traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,642. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $16.31.

Get Clough Global Equity Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.1162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.60%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter.

About Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.