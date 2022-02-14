Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.240-$-0.240 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4 million-$4 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Intevac from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intevac in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut Intevac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday.

Intevac stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 91,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,879. The stock has a market cap of $123.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.78. Intevac has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $8.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.02.

In other Intevac news, CFO James P. Moniz sold 27,150 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $150,411.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intevac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intevac by 17.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Intevac by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Intevac by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 524,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 50,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

