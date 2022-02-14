Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.21). Ocular Therapeutix also reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of OCUL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,199. The company has a market cap of $403.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.29. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $21.48.

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 5,300 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $35,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 197,042 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,308. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hikari Power Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

