Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC) Short Interest Down 52.9% in January

Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the January 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Mission Advancement by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Mission Advancement during the 4th quarter worth $635,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Mission Advancement during the 4th quarter worth $512,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mission Advancement during the 4th quarter worth $550,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mission Advancement during the 3rd quarter worth $1,218,000. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

MACC stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,487. Mission Advancement has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72.

Mission Advancement Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

