Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a drop of 50.6% from the January 15th total of 142,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NYSE:ACH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.58. 188,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,662. Aluminum Co. of China has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.
About Aluminum Co. of China
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.
