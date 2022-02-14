The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Short Interest Update

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the January 15th total of 17,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of L.S. Starrett by 60.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of L.S. Starrett during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of L.S. Starrett during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of L.S. Starrett by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of L.S. Starrett by 2.5% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

L.S. Starrett stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $7.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $52.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97. L.S. Starrett has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $13.90.

The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the business of manufacturing products for industrial, professional, and consumer markets. Its products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, hole saws, band saw, hacksaw, jig saw blades, reciprocating saw blades, and precision ground flat stock.

