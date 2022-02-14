Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.80.

DIOD stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.32. The stock had a trading volume of 409,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.04. Diodes has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.98.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total value of $211,646.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $441,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,104 shares of company stock worth $4,601,729. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 430.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 15,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,559 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $429,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

