Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. MKM Partners upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.59.

Get Mattel alerts:

Shares of Mattel stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.20. 7,434,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,133,641. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Mattel has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.22.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 18,276,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mattel by 13.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,047,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,357 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Mattel by 37.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,067,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,032 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mattel by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,551,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,119,000 after acquiring an additional 32,197 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Mattel by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,445,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,838,000 after acquiring an additional 35,609 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.