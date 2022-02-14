Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

COHU has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.08. The company had a trading volume of 856,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.90 and its 200-day moving average is $33.88. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $191.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.14 million. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,210,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 42,679 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Cohu by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 22,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.