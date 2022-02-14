Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.78 million. Weber’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Weber stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.60. 3,314,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,245. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28. Weber has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $20.44.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Weber during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Weber by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Weber by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Weber by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Weber by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.
About Weber
WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.
