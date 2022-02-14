Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

WIT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wipro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

WIT stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,691,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66. Wipro has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $9.96.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 19.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wipro by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 162,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Wipro by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Wipro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,939,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Wipro by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 2.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

