Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CSL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.83.

NYSE CSL traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $229.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,050. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.02. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $143.88 and a twelve month high of $250.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.25. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 650.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

