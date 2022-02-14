International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

IFF has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.93.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF stock traded down $2.23 on Monday, reaching $131.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,254,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,914. The firm has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 107.00, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.36. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $125.39 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.99.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $10,637,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $1,676,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $892,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.