Relx (NYSE:RELX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Relx (NYSE:RELX) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RELX. Citigroup downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Relx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,316.50.

Relx stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.30. 1,289,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,310. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Relx has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Relx by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 1,045.0% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 92,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 84,309 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Relx by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Relx by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 697,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 54,123 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 127,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

