Relx (NYSE:RELX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Relx (NYSE:RELX) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Several other research firms also recently commented on RELX. Citigroup downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Relx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,316.50.
Relx stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.30. 1,289,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,310. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Relx has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.68.
About Relx
RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.
