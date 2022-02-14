Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.200-$13.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $13.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.20 billion-$11.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.17 billion.Advance Auto Parts also updated its FY22 guidance to $13.20-13.75 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $224.28. 1,493,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,263. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.55. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $151.01 and a 1-year high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAP. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $244.95.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

