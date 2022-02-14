TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

TriNet Group stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.41. 321,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.27. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $69.43 and a 52-week high of $109.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $214,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $35,706.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,985 shares of company stock worth $6,812,123. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 133.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 85,238 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in TriNet Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in TriNet Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $806,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 323.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

