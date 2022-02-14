First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.45 Million

Equities analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will report $29.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.80 million to $30.10 million. First Internet Bancorp posted sales of $28.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year sales of $138.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.20 million to $140.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $169.10 million, with estimates ranging from $164.10 million to $174.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.45 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 28.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

INBK traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $49.65. The company had a trading volume of 62,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,638. The firm has a market cap of $489.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.71. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.98%.

In related news, CEO David B. Becker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.25 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerry L. Williams sold 1,702 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $85,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 141,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 25.8% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 149,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 30,692 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 9.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 8.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,216,000 after buying an additional 34,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $960,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

