Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Receives $18.46 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.46.

Several research firms have weighed in on RKT. Wedbush upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of NYSE:RKT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,521,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,175,520. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a current ratio of 24.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average is $15.73. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,231,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,289,000. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $3,959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

