Brokerages Set Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Price Target at €159.50

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) have received an average recommendation of “N/A” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €160.50 ($182.39).

Several brokerages have issued reports on ML. Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($187.50) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($175.00) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €171.00 ($194.32) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($197.73) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

EPA:ML traded down €5.15 ($5.85) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €148.05 ($168.24). 574,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,093. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of €106.95 ($121.53) and a twelve month high of €130.85 ($148.69). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €146.68 and a 200 day moving average of €139.98.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

