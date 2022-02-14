Everipedia (IQ) Price Tops $0.0095 on Major Exchanges

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last week, Everipedia has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Everipedia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $94.94 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00044240 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,015.47 or 0.06928766 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,403.61 or 0.99730340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00048553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00048649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,447,576 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

