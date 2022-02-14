Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Declines By 68.8%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the January 15th total of 105,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $26.44. 38,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,616. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.60. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $29.24.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,906,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,335,000 after purchasing an additional 315,822 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 828,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,165,000 after purchasing an additional 242,722 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth $4,972,000. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth $4,446,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 243.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 152,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 108,172 shares during the period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.