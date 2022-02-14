CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Short Interest Update

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 69.8% from the January 15th total of 18,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:PRPC traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $9.77. 8,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,048. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 5.69. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Get CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 4th quarter worth about $492,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 645.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 476,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 412,347 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 508,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 34,831 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.