Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.31 Million

Analysts predict that Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) will report sales of $31.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.52 million. Clipper Realty reported sales of $30.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full-year sales of $123.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.20 million to $123.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $128.37 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $131.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clipper Realty.

Several analysts have commented on CLPR shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

CLPR stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.88. The company had a trading volume of 35,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,545. The company has a market capitalization of $142.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.04. Clipper Realty has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $10.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.81.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Clipper Realty by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Clipper Realty by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Clipper Realty by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Clipper Realty by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

