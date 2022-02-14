Swarm (SWM) Price Hits $0.0214 on Exchanges

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Swarm has a market cap of $1.67 million and $19,419.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Swarm has traded 106.3% higher against the US dollar. One Swarm coin can currently be bought for $0.0214 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Swarm Profile

Swarm (SWM) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Swarm

