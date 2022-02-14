$13.31 Million in Sales Expected for Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to announce $13.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.90 million and the highest is $13.72 million. Yatra Online posted sales of $8.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year sales of $46.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.10 million to $47.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $83.17 million, with estimates ranging from $79.13 million to $86.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yatra Online.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Yatra Online during the fourth quarter worth about $7,835,000. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Yatra Online during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Yatra Online by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,001,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 404,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yatra Online during the fourth quarter worth about $1,348,000. Institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YTRA stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 55,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,514. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94. The stock has a market cap of $111.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Yatra Online has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $2.90.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

