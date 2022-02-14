$13.31 Million in Sales Expected for Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2022

Brokerages expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to announce $13.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.90 million and the highest is $13.72 million. Yatra Online posted sales of $8.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year sales of $46.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.10 million to $47.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $83.17 million, with estimates ranging from $79.13 million to $86.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yatra Online.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Yatra Online during the fourth quarter worth about $7,835,000. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Yatra Online during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Yatra Online by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,001,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 404,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yatra Online during the fourth quarter worth about $1,348,000. Institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YTRA stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 55,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,514. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94. The stock has a market cap of $111.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Yatra Online has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $2.90.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yatra Online (YTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.