Brokerages Set SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) PT at $17.50

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

STKL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. cut their price target on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut SunOpta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STKL traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.81. 686,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,791. The company has a market capitalization of $522.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $16.65.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

