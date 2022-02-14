ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.830-$3.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ONE Gas also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.960-$4.200 EPS.

Shares of ONE Gas stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.98. 213,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $62.52 and a 1-year high of $81.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 60.73%.

A number of analysts have commented on OGS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,926,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

