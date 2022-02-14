Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, a decrease of 61.0% from the January 15th total of 186,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.77. 428,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,553. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $9.22.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0609 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
