Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) Short Interest Up 73.8% in January

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,510,000 shares, an increase of 73.8% from the January 15th total of 14,100,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt bought 40,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra bought 155,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $979,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth $18,503,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth $100,000. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth $35,210,000. Allen Operations LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth $15,672,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth $631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JOBY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,654,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,413,111. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80. Joby Aviation has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $17.00.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on JOBY shares. Barclays started coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

