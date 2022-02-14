Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Short Interest Down 57.6% in January

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,200 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the January 15th total of 370,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 872,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Document Security Systems by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Document Security Systems by 297.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,886,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Document Security Systems by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 33,559 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Document Security Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,790,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Document Security Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 312,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,100. The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Document Security Systems has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $4.88.

Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 million. Document Security Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 95.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Document Security Systems will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Document Security Systems

DSS, Inc engages in the development and distribution of paper products designed to protect valuable information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Printing, Direct Marketing, BioHealth Group, Securities, and Corporate. The Packaging and Printing segment operates in the paper board folding carton, smart packaging, and document security printing markets.

Further Reading

