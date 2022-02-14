Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Receives $24.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLVT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NYSE CLVT traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,794,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,994,458. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

In other Clarivate news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 3,033.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter worth about $158,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

