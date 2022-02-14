Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Absci in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Absci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Absci alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Sarah Korman acquired 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $33,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean Mcclain acquired 7,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $49,512.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,405 shares of company stock valued at $98,343 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Absci during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Absci during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Absci during the third quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Absci during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Absci during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABSI traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.78. The stock had a trading volume of 512,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,246. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81. Absci has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 9.94.

About Absci

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.