Patron (PAT) Trading Up 15.7% This Week

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 14th. Patron has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $6,009.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patron coin can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Patron has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00037303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00105260 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron (PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

