Analysts Anticipate Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings. Central Pacific Financial posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

CPF traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.19. 396,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.78. Central Pacific Financial has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $30.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

