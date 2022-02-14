Charles P. Carey Sells 3,000 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CME traded down $1.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $239.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,063,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,781. The company has a market capitalization of $85.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.99 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.75.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth $449,740,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 88,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,347 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 41.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,784 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,495,000 after purchasing an additional 951,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,308,000 after purchasing an additional 880,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.00.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.