BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Acquires $23,046.00 in Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Owen Ryan bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.82 per share, with a total value of $23,046.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BL stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $76.11. 878,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,010. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.31 and a 12-month high of $136.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.