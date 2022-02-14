Lukas Scheibler Sells 1,666 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $77,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lukas Scheibler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 8th, Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $47,433.51.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.25 on Monday, reaching $44.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,367. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.22. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $73.00.

APLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.47.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25,339.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 545,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,487,000 after purchasing an additional 543,529 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 108,437.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 160,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 47,339 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $7,549,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $1,431,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

