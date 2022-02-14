Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

Shares of CLR stock traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,107,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,222. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average of $45.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.92. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $60.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other news, Director Ellis L. Mccain acquired 10,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.15 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $452,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought 252,020 shares of company stock worth $11,093,227 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.63.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

